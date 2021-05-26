STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Facebook, Instagram users to be able to hide 'like' counts

Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by Facebook shows a producer view of a social media post on a smartphone

This photo provided by Facebook shows a producer view of a social media post on a smartphone (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISO: If you post a photo to social media and you don't know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019 as part of an effort to make people's time on the app less stressful and depressing. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn’t give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts, which didn't sit well with some users.

Now, after a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts. Instead of a number telling you how many people liked your latest puppy photo, you'll see “liked by Beyoncé and others" (if Beyoncé and others did, in fact, like your photo).

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts" section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

You can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. You can turn this setting on or off, even after it goes live.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagram facebook hide 'like' counts
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp