STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

More Cambodians die from tainted rice wine despite crackdown

The Health Ministry said the victims died in two additional deadly incidents after a drinking session at a May 10 funeral in Kandal province took the lives of 12 other people.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

PHNOM PENH: Twelve more people have died in Cambodia from drinking cheap adulterated rice wine, a perennial problem especially in rural areas, officials said.

The Health Ministry said the victims died in two additional deadly incidents after a drinking session at a May 10 funeral in Kandal province took the lives of 12 other people.

A court in Kandal has charged 13 people — two producers and 11 vendors — in connection with that incident. They are accused of violating a law against misleading representation leading to death or disability, which is punishable by two to five years’ imprisonment.

Two people in a nearby village who had not attended the funeral died from drinking tainted wine this past Sunday and 10 others died in a village in the southern province of Kampot, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday. Fifty-six others were sickened but are recovering.

After tests from Kampot showed the deaths were caused by toxic wine, officials went to the affected village and barred further production and consumption of the product.

Rice wine is typically made in small batches in homes in the countryside and is popular at events such as weddings, funerals and village festivals. Alcohol is sometimes added to boost the drink’s potency, but if it is not distilled properly it can contain toxic levels of methanol, which can cause blindness or death.

The ministry says that samples of the tainted wine contained excessive methanol.

Tests showed that the victims did not have COVID-19, which has surged recently in Cambodia, it said.

It advised local officials to monitor production of rice wine to make sure it is made safely without the addition of methanol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tainted rice wine Cambodia
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp