STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Sri Lanka not under threat of terrorism': Defence ministry after US updates travel advisory

The US embassy's travel advisory, based on a tier 4 categorisation of the level of security in Sri Lanka, had warned its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka.

Published: 26th May 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan policeman stands at an intersection on a deserted street

A Sri Lankan policeman stands at an intersection on a deserted street. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Wednesday refuted misgivings resulting from an alleged assessment by the US embassy here of the threat of terrorism in the country after it updated its travel advisory, warning Americans against travelling to the island nation.

The Sri Lankan ministry of defence said that according to its own assessment, there has been no information on any threat of terrorism or related activities in the country.

The US embassy's travel advisory, based on a tier 4 categorisation of the level of security in Sri Lanka, had warned its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka.

The US embassy in a tweet on Tuesday said that the State Department had updated the travel advisory for Sri Lanka from Level 3 (reconsider travel) to Level 4 (do not travel) solely due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

"There is no change to the terrorist threat level," it said.

The US has four levels of travel advisories.

Level 1 means to exercise normal precaution, Level 2 is to exercise increased caution, Level 3 is to reconsider travel and Level 4 advises Americans not to travel at all.

The US sources said the travel advisory on Sri Lanka remains same since April 2019 in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks which killed over 270 people.

After the attacks, the US State Department raised the travel risk to Sri Lanka to Level 3 in a travel advisory.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas," the State Department had said.

The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Sri Lanka due to the security environment, it had said.

According to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, Sri Lanka has reported 169,900 COVID-19 cases and 1,269 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka US Ties USA Sri Lanka Travel Advisory US Travel Advisory
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp