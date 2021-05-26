Two Indians of fire-hit Sri Lankan ship test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

COLOMBO: Two Indian crew members, who were rescued from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka last week, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media report on Wednesday.

All 25 crew members, including five Indians, of the container ship, MV 'X-PRESS PEARL', were rescued on Tuesday after a 'fire alarm' dispatch was sent.

Of the five Indians, two of them sustained injuries during the rescue operation and were hospitalised at the Colombo National Hospital.

The two Indians tested positive with COVID-19 after undergoing a rapid antigen test (RAT) at a private hospital, reported newspaper Daily Mirror on Wednesday.

The Indians have not yet been identified.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has claimed 1,269 lives in Sri Lanka so far, along with 169,900 confirmed cases.

