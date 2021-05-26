STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two Indians of fire-hit Sri Lankan ship test positive for COVID-19

Of the five Indians, two of them sustained injuries during the rescue operation and were hospitalised at the Colombo National Hospital.

Published: 26th May 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

A fire on a container ship carrying chemicals raged off Sri Lanka for a sixth day and India sent vessels to help douse the blaze, officials said.

A fire on a container ship carrying chemicals raged off Sri Lanka for a sixth day and India sent vessels to help douse the blaze, officials said. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Two Indian crew members, who were rescued from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka last week, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media report on Wednesday.

All 25 crew members, including five Indians, of the container ship, MV 'X-PRESS PEARL', were rescued on Tuesday after a 'fire alarm' dispatch was sent.

Of the five Indians, two of them sustained injuries during the rescue operation and were hospitalised at the Colombo National Hospital.

The two Indians tested positive with COVID-19 after undergoing a rapid antigen test (RAT) at a private hospital, reported newspaper Daily Mirror on Wednesday.

The Indians have not yet been identified.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has claimed 1,269 lives in Sri Lanka so far, along with 169,900 confirmed cases.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Sri Lanka Ship Fire
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp