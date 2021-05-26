STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US got ex-Ukrainian officials' data in Giuliani probe

It said prosecutors accessed Lutsenko's account around the same time that investigators also got access to Giuliani's Apple iCloud account.

Published: 26th May 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: US prosecutors in 2019 sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman as part of their probe of Rudy Giuliani's dealings in that country, a lawyer accidentally revealed in a court filing Tuesday.

The filing said federal prosecutors in New York had informed defense lawyers that the seized communications included an email account believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko.

It said prosecutors accessed Lutsenko's account around the same time that investigators also got access to Giuliani's Apple iCloud account.

Lutsenko was a key figure in Giuliani's efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The two have both said in interviews that they met to discuss both the possibility of Ukraine launching an investigation of Hunter Biden's job with a Ukrainian gas company and Lutsenko's desire to meet with the U.S.attorney general to discuss efforts to recover looted national assets.

Lutsenko also spoke with Giuliani about his clashes with the U.S.ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who the Trump administration later removed.

The filing said prosecutors had also seized an email account believed to belong to the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, in December, 2019, and the iPhone and iPad of Ukrainian businessman Alexander Levin in February and March 2020.

The identities of the individuals were in a submission in Manhattan federal court filed by a lawyer representing Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani who was charged in 2019 with scheming to make illegal campaign contributions.

The names were redacted in the document but could be viewed when copied into a separate document.

CNN was the first to report the faulty redactions and the details on what the document contained.

The document also said prosecutors had obtained "historical and prospective cell site information" related to Giuliani and Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and former President Donald Trump.

Her law firm has said she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.

Prosecutors are examining Giuliani's ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

No charges have been filed.

Giuliani has insisted that his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump, not any foreign entity or person.

Last week, prosecutors revealed they had seized 18 electronic devices during raids on Giuliani's home and his law firm several weeks ago and a cell phone from Toensing.

They also say they obtained email and Apple iCloud accounts of Giuliani and Toensing in 2019.

Prosecutors said investigators had successfully downloaded 11 devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him.

They said they need to obtain passcodes or unlock seven other devices belonging to Giuliani or employees of his business.

Lawyers for Giuliani have challenged last month's raids on the grounds that anything gathered from the 2019 search warrants was illegally obtained because investigators improperly intruded on private communications with the president during their secret inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Rudy Giuliani New york Yuriy Lutsenko
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp