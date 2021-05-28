STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Croatia to buy 12 French Rafale fighters for USD 1.2 billion

The selection of the French aircraft, announced by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, follows a long bidding process that was plagued by delays.

Published: 28th May 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Staff look at a Rafale jet fighter about to take off the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle at sea, off the coast of the city of Hyeres

Staff look at a Rafale jet fighter about to take off the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle at sea, off the coast of the city of Hyeres (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZAGREB: Croatia announced Friday that it will purchase 12 used Rafale fighter jets from France for nearly 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft and strengthen its air force amid lingering tensions in the Balkans.

The selection of the French aircraft, announced by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, follows a long bidding process that was plagued by delays. Other offers had included new F-16s from the United States, new JAS-39 Gripen planes from Sweden, and used F-16s from Israel.

Plenkovic said Croatia’s largest single military purchase since it split from the Yugoslav federation in the 1991-95 war will be worth 999 million euros and will involve 10 single-seater and two 2-seater F3R Rafale twin-engine aircraft.

The package will include the aircraft, crew training and some weapons, according to Croatian media. The first six Rafales will be delivered in 2024, with the rest due the following year.

The Rafales will replace a few still operational Soviet-era MiG-21s — first developed in the 1950s — whose resources expire in 2024. Most of the MiGs were originally snatched from the Yugoslav military which tried to stop Croatia’s secession from the former Serb-dominated federation.

NATO and European Union member Croatia has faced a mini arms race with Russian ally Serbia, which has recently received six used MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia and four more of the type from Belarus earlier this month.

“With the purchase of the multi-purpose aircraft we will secure a mighty deterrent against possible attacks on our country,” Plenkovic said at a government session which approved the purchase.

The French Defense Ministry said in a statement that Croatia’s choice “will considerably strengthen the strategic partnership between France and Croatia.”

“This is the second time that a European country has chosen the Rafale and the 5th country in total" after Qatar, Egypt, India and Greece, the statement said.

“The choice of Croatia is a choice of sovereignty, resolutely European,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly said.

“The fact that a European country chooses the offer of another European country is a strong sign that goes beyond the symbol,” Parly said. “We are building, brick by brick, the fundamentals of a European strategic culture.”

The latest bidding process was the second attempt by Croatia to purchase modern fighter jets. In 2018, a deal to buy 12 used F-16s from Israel was scrapped after the US failed to approve the sale of the American-made jets that were upgraded with Israeli equipment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Croatia French Rafale fighters
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp