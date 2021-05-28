STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hundreds of Indonesians protest US support for Israel

More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters march under a giant Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel rally outside the U.N. representative office in Jakarta,

Protesters march under a giant Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel rally outside the U.N. representative office in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Several hundred Indonesians on Friday protested what they called American support for Israel outside the U.S. Embassy and the U.N. mission in Jakarta. 

Carrying giant Palestinian and Indonesian flags and signs that read "Indonesian worker solidarity for free Palestine," the demonstrators marched from several mosques to a major street outside the embassy. The rally was organized by the Indonesian Muslim Workers Movement and several other groups.

Authorities with loudspeakers warned the protesters to maintain social distancing. More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians. President Joko Widodo has condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from the territory. A cease-fire took effect last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesians protests American support for Israel Indonesia-Palestine violence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp