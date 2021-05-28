STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that he once headed said Friday in a statement.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

former Denmark Prime Minister Poul Schlueter.

Former Denmark Prime Minister Poul Schlueter. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Poul Schlueter, Denmark's prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92.

Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that he once headed said Friday in a statement.

"The family has lost a dear member, and our country has lost one of the most important people of our time," Soeren Pape Poulsen, who heads the opposition Conservatives, said in a statement.

In 1992, Denmark stalled the EU's move toward a closer cooperation when Danes rejected the Maastricht treaty.

At home, Schlueter negotiated four exemptions, including one that allows Denmark to stay outside the euro. A year later, the revised text was approved in a second Danish referendum, allowing other EU members to move on with their plans.

Schlueter had taken power in 1982 after Social Democrat Anker Joergensen stepped down amid rising foreign debt and deteriorating public finances. The new premier tightened spending and his economic policy. He went on to be the longest-serving Danish prime minister since World War II.

In 1993, Schlueter surprisingly stepped down following an immigration scandal involving his justice minister, allowing the Social Democratic opposition to grab power. He was then elected to the European Parliament, where he sat from from 1994 to 1999.

A lawyer by education, Schlueter is survived by his second wife, Anne Marie Vessel Schlueter, and his son from his first marriage, Peter. A funeral is planned for next week in Copenhagen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denmark PM Poul Schlüter
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp