STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Philippines suspends deployment of workers to Saudi due to dispute over Covid test

The Philippines is a leading source of global labour.

Published: 29th May 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks as he meets members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks as he meets members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANILA: The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia due to a dispute over COVID-19 test and quarantine costs.

Thousands of workers were affected by the temporary ban, including more than 400 passengers bound for Saudi Arabia Friday who were not allowed to board their Philippine Airlines flights.

The Philippines is a leading source of global labour.

The government said it has learned that the workers were being asked to shoulder the costs of COVID-19 tests and quarantine accommodation in the oil-rich kingdom.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III said government regulations require recruitment agencies or their employers to pay for the tests and a 10-day stay in quarantine centers in Saudi Arabia, plus protective wear in workplaces.

Such costs would exact a heavy financial burden on Filipino workers, he said.

The punitive Philippine move may be short-lived after Bello said Saturday he has received an assurance from Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Manila that Saudi employers would shoulder the costs.

He said he would lift the ban as soon as he receives a written assurance from Saudi Arabia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philippines Saudi Arabia
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp