Roadside bomb kills four, wounds 11 students: Afghan officials

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan's northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while travelling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.

Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.

Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday's minivan attack.

