Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting in South Florida

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director said.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational photo

By PTI

HIALEAH: Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III said.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice, Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said.

As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act, Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

