STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, Bhutan to have 7 more entry/exit points for trade: Government

Trade between India and Bhutan has more than doubled from USD 484 million in 2014-15 to USD 1,083 million in 2020-21.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Bhutan will have seven additional entry and exit points for trade as part of measures to increase trade connectivity, the government said on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The decision was taken at a commerce secretary-level meeting held between India and Bhutan on trade and transit issues here.

The Indian delegation was led by BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Bhutanese delegation was led by Dasho Karma Tshering, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan.

"The two sides held extensive discussions on the current trade and transit issues, including measures to further strengthen bilateral trade relations and issues of mutual interest, on ways to increase trade connectivity between the two countries," an official statement said.

Through Letters of Exchange, seven additional entry/exit points for trade between India and Bhutan were formalised, it added.

These include Nagarkata Land Customs Station without commodity restriction; Agartala Land Customs Station; Pandu port (Guwahati Steamerghat), subject to cross border control at Dhubri; Jogighopa port subject to cross border control at Dhubri.

The additional entry/exit points also include Asian Highway 48 connecting Torsha Tea Garden in India and Ahllay in Bhutan as an additional route corresponding to the Land Customs Station at Jaigaon; Kamardwisa, and Birpara.

"This will form an addendum to the Protocol of 2016 India-Bhutan Agreement on Trade, Commerce and Transit. This will facilitate India-Bhutan bilateral trade to our mutual advantage," the Commerce Ministry said.

Trade between India and Bhutan has more than doubled from USD 484 million in 2014-15 to USD 1,083 million in 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Bhutan trade Agartala Land Customs Station Guwahati Steamerghat Royal Government of Bhutan
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp