Joe Biden approves proposed AUKUS deal to exchange naval nuclear propulsion info: White House

Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden approved the proposed agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) to exchange naval nuclear propulsion information, the White House said.

"I have reviewed and concur in the positions taken in your memorandum of November 15, 2021, recommending approval of a proposed agreement between the Government of the United States of America, the Government of Australia, and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information... I hereby approve the Agreement," Biden said in a memorandum provided by the White House on Friday.

Meanwhile, Biden on Friday pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.

