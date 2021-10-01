STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' appointed envoy seeks UN recognition

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman, said that since the former government of Afghanistan has collapsed, its envoy cannot represent Afghanistan, it said.

The Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

The Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

PESHAWAR/JKABUL: Suhail Shaheen, the United Nations envoy nominated by the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" (IEA) has once again urged the world body to recognise him as the representative of the Taliban-ruled country, saying the former Kabul government "exists no more".

The UN last month rejected Shaheen's appointment as Afghanistan's representative, extending the tenure of Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, the permanent representative of Afghanistan to the UN appointed by the former president Ashraf Ghan-led administration.

The Islamic Emirate's appointed envoy to the UN, Shaheen, once again called on the UN to allow him to represent Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman, said that since the former government of Afghanistan has collapsed, its envoy cannot represent Afghanistan, it said.

"The Kabul Administration exists no more and has no components of a government while the IEA, having all components of a government, is the only and real representative of the people of Afghanistan,"  Shaheen, who now identifies himself as the IEA Permanent Representative-designate to UN, tweeted on Thursday.

No country has officially recognised the IEA government in Afghanistan.

India has made it clear that the future Afghanistan government in Kabul must be inclusive, respecting the rights of women, children and minorities.

Tolo News, meanwhile, quoted Kabul-based political analysts as saying that no representation at all the UN could spell negative outcomes for the war-torn country.

"The presence of Mr Ishaqzai at the UN is meaningless and useless. The president fled and there is no Republic in Afghanistan," political commentator Salim Kakar was quoted in the report.

Global relations edicationist Hamid Obaidi said: "The Taliban should understand international relations--the international issues and mutual interests."

On Monday last week, Ambassador Isaczai cancelled his address to the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly at the last minute, raising political tensions.

Last month, Isaczai said the government announced by the Taliban in Afghanistan is "anything but inclusive" and the Afghan people will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities.

He also called on the world organisation to reject the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of the entire country after the last holdout of resistance, Panjshir Valley, was captured on September 6.

