PM Narendra Modi holds 'productive interaction' with European Council, European Commission presidents in Italy

Published: 29th October 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen here and discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet during their 'productive interaction'.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first official engagement after he arrived here to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

"Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The 15th India-EU summit, held in virtual mode in July 2020, was attended by Prime Minister Modi, European Council President Michel and European Commission President Leyen.

In 2020, India was the EU's 10th largest trading partner accounting for 1.8 per cent of EU's total bilateral trade in goods.

India-EU bilateral trade in goods in 2020 was valued at Euro 65.30 billion.

India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.

The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon.

The relationship was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.

The 27-member EU is a political and economic bloc comprising 27 member states located primarily in Europe.

