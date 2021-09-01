STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'There is lawlessness in Pakistan': Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan govt 'illegitimate, incompetent'

Maryam, who is the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, made the comments to the media following her appearance before the Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield corruption case.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government, saying the performance of the "illegitimate and incompetent" dispensation in the country was a "story of destruction".

Maryam, who is the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, made the comments to the media following her appearance before the Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield corruption case.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till September 8.

An "illegitimate and incompetent" government had been imposed on the people, she was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

"Never in the history of the country has there been such an incompetent government. The government's performance is a story of destruction as there is lawlessness in Pakistan," she added.

Maryam, 47, said that women were being abused in the country "everywhere".

Urging people to get rid of the government, Maryam said that the current process of accountability by the government is political revenge.

Ruling out reconciliation, Maryam said that one should not even hold talks with the government.

All parties, except for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, should unite and think about the welfare of Pakistan, she was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, she said, "circumstances have changed a lot. Very soon, you will see a lot of things change. Nawaz Sharif will return to the country when it is necessary for him to do so."

Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. His passport expired in February this year.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had earlier declined a request for issuance of a new diplomatic passport to him.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Sharif's passport would not be renewed as per "instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan".

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered Sharif "special documents" to return to the country.

Upon his non-appearance in a corruption case, a superior court in Islamabad had declared him a proclaimed offender.

On the Media Regulatory Authority, Maryam said the government is creating hurdles for the media and Opposition and the bill was a continuation of its policies aimed at censoring the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Pakistan Politics Pakistan government
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp