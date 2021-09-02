STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding

Published: 02nd September 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:50 AM

By ANI

NEW YORK: A state of emergency has been imposed in New York as the city witnessed the record-breaking rain brought by the remnants of the Ida tropical storm.

"I'm declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We're enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," Bill de Blasio wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

"We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans," Murphy tweeted. "Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe."

In New York City, a flash flood emergency was also declared for the first time as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers, ABC reported.

The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. The effort including using high-axle vehicles bought after Superstorm Sandy.

New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions, and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport said it was experiencing severe flooding and suspended all flight activity.

Several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia, after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.

