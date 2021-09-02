STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain

Other parts of Spain’s central and northern areas, including Madrid, also saw flooding on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 03:15 PM

Wrecked cars stuck in the shore of the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Wrecked cars stuck in the shore of the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ALCANAR: Spain’s northeast town of Alcanar took toll Thursday of the damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that fell on large areas of the country.

Residents said that they were fortunate that no lives were lost when over 250 liters per square meter (45 gallons per square yard) were dumped on the town between midnight and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We had to get upstairs to our apartment and then leave it all in God’s hands,” said Rosa María Sancho, the 67-year-old owner of a restaurant on the Alcanar boardwalk.

The flash flooding quickly turned streets into swift rivers that swept away all in their path. Several cars were carried away and around a dozen ended up tossed into the surf of the Mediterranean Sea. Homes and businesses were filled with mud, water and debris.

Sancho’s daughter Carla Bayerri said that they watched helplessly as “part of the terrace went into the sea.”

Other parts of Spain’s central and northern areas, including Madrid, also saw flooding on Wednesday.

Firefighters used a helicopter to rescue three people in serious danger. More had to pulled from cars that were caught in the rising waters.

Regional authorities relocated 58 residents into hotels, while another 16 spent the night on cots in a sports pavilion. Four people had to be rescued at a nearby camping ground that was also badly damaged.

Paquita Aubalat was relieved that her 93-year-old father Vicent was rescued from his home in Alcanar by a neighbor when it was overwhelmed by water.

“He had all his life in (his home), but the important thing is that he is safe,” Aubalat said.

Authorities were working to reestablish transit on roads and train lines made unpassable by mud and water.

Large areas of Spain’s north and its Balearic Islands remain under alert for storms for a second consecutive day.

