STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Viper venom can fight Covid virus? Study raises interesting possibility

The study conducted by Brazilian researchers shows that the molecule produced by the 'jararacussu pit viper' slowed down the the virus' ability to multiply in momkey cells by 75%.

Published: 02nd September 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Researchers took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus's spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections, and cloned them in a laboratory.

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shriram BN)

By Online Desk

Researchers have found that a molecule in the venom of a type of snake inhibited coronavirus reproduction in monkey cells. The study conducted by Brazilian researchers has been published in the scientific journal 'Molecules'. It shows that the molecule produced by the 'jararacussu pit viper' slowed down the the virus' ability to multiply in momkey cells by 75%.

Rafael Guido, a professor at University of Sao Paulo and one of the authors of the study, said that the researchers were able to show that this component of snake venom was able to shield a very important protein from the virus. 

The molecule is a peptide, or chain of amino acids, that can connect to an enzyme of the coronavirus called PLPro, which is vital to reproduction of the virus, without hurting other cells.

Already known for its antibacterial qualities, the peptide can be synthesized in the laboratory, Guido said in an interview.

A statement from the State University of Sao Paulo said that researchers are working at elevating the efficiency of different doses of the molecule and whether it is able to prevent the virus from entering the cells in the first place. They are yet to give a timeline to test the substance in human cells. 

Measuring up to six feet, the jararacussu is one of the larget snakes in Brazil and it is found in coastal Atlantic Forest, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil Coronavirus Brazilian viper University of Sao Paulo
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp