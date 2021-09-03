Domestic flights in Afghanistan to resume from September 3: Country's flag carrier
"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.
Published: 03rd September 2021 01:37 PM | Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:27 PM | A+A A-
KABUL: Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.
ALSO READ | With press freedom on the line, Afghan media brace for what's next under Taliban rule
"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.
WATCH: