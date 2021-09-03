STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No further relaxation of COVID-19 measures in Singapore as cases rise: Minister 

In an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Wong said there are no plans to loosen or tighten curbs at this stage as the country transitions to living with the disease.

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.

Under Singapore's Circuit Breaker Policy, Singaporeans are advised to stay home as much as possible. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore will stay in the current preparatory stage of its reopening and will continue to rely on vaccination and testing to keep the COVID-19 situation under control, amid a recent spike in infections, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday.

In an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Wong said there are no plans to loosen or tighten curbs at this stage as the country transitions to living with the disease.

The multi-ministry task force tackling COVID-19, which Wong co-chairs, will tighten measures only as a "last resort", to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, according to a report by The Straits Times.

It will also not loosen measures at this juncture, taking into account the time lag between the onset of infections and serious illness, said Wong at a virtual press conference alongside his co-chairmen, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In total, there were 219 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Friday, bringing the country's total to 68,210.

Fifty-five people have died due to COVID-19 in the country.

Wong said the recent increase in the number of cases is not unexpected, since more people have been going out following the loosening of restrictions earlier.

But Singapore is also in a new phase, with a high level of vaccine coverage, he added.

As the Government continues to monitor the situation, it will also expand the nation's vaccination and testing regime.

In view of the more transmissible Delta variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will start administering booster COVID-19 shots to two groups of people - those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, as well as those aged 60 and above, and residents of aged care facilities.

As the first batch of seniors aged 60 and above completed their second doses around March, they will be eligible for the third dose within this month (September).

More details on the implementation of the booster shot will be announced later, MOH said.

Ong said about 85 per cent of the population would have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by this month.

"We have already reached very high levels of vaccination - we are one of the foremost countries in terms of vaccination - we should now aspire to be a nation of testing, where testing becomes a way of life," the report Wong as saying.

Ong added, "This next phase of the journey depends critically on everyone's civic consciousness and social responsibility. So let's take care of ourselves and the people around us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp