STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK to send 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Australia as cases soar in country

The Australian leader said the planes delivering Pfizer vaccines were "on the tarmac" in the UK and would deliver "four million doses of hope" within weeks.

Published: 03rd September 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Britain will send four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday, as his country raced to halt a deadly virus outbreak.

The Australian leader said the planes delivering Pfizer vaccines were "on the tarmac" in the UK and would deliver "four million doses of hope" within weeks.

A first batch 292,000 doses will be shipped "shortly", the British government said in a separate statement.

Several of Australia's largest cities are in lockdown and case numbers and deaths are steadily rising, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads throughout the country.

Australia has a steady supply of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but residents have been hesitant to take it due to rare but highly publicised instances of the vaccine causing blood clots.

About 40 percent of Australian adults are fully vaccinated, well behind most rich nations, and the last 18 months have been marked by on-off restrictions.

Morrison said the vaccine delivery from "Downing Street to Down Under" was a "good deal between mates".

"Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer," Morrison said referring to his British counterpart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As part of the swap deal, Australia will transfer four million Pfizer vaccine doses to the UK before the end of this year, the British government said.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported 12 more deaths on Friday, with the daily toll expected to jump as more than a thousand people now contract the virus each day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Australia covid cases UK
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp