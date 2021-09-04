STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In new rules, Spain wants Covid vaccination proof from US tourists

Published: 04th September 2021 02:58 PM

In this March 16, 2021, file photo, an usher holds a sign to remind fans to wear masks during a spring training baseball game in Arizona. (Photo | AP)

An usher holds a sign to remind fans to wear masks during a spring training baseball game in Arizona. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spain is tweaking its travel entry rules from next week to require vaccination certificates from U.S. tourists, adjusting to recent European Union advice on stricter rules due to growing anxiety over coronavirus contagion in the U.S.

The European Council's decision earlier this week to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel also came amid unanswered calls from European officials for 'reciprocity' in travel rules.

Despite the EU's move to open its borders to U.S. citizens in June, the U.S. didn't allow EU tourists in.

Spain, a major tourism destination, is among a handful of EU countries that has announced steps to adjust its entry rules to the Council's recommendation.

The country published Friday the new guidelines on its official gazette, also removing Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe list.

Under the rules, U.S. tourists will no longer be admitted from Monday, September 6, unless they can show proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip.

Unvaccinated children under 12 traveling with vaccinated adults are also allowed in the country.

