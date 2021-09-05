STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal govt warns citizens against any action that may hurt friendly nations

The Home Ministry will take action to control the activities targeted against the friendly neighbouring nation and will punish those who involve themselves in such unlawful activities, it warned.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Sunday warned its citizens against carrying out any "reprehensible and disgraceful" actions that may hurt the dignity of the friendly nations after some people burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during protests in the country.

In a statement, Nepal's Home Ministry said that in the past few days, "the activities of chanting slogans, holding demonstrations and protest and burning effigies to tarnish the image of the neighbouring friendly nation's Prime Minister has caught" its attention.

The home ministry statement, however, did not identify the leader.

But it expressed objection towards such "reprehensible and disgraceful" actions.

The strong statement came after some students and youth organisations belonging to both the ruling alliance and the Opposition burnt effigies of Prime Minister Modi during protests over the death of a Nepalese youth when he was crossing the Mahakali river near the border with India in July.

"The Government of Nepal wishes to have a friendly relationship with all friendly nations and is determined not to let any activities that may harm the national interest. We request everyone not to carry out any action that may hurt the dignity and respect of the friendly nations," the statement said.

Nepal has a long tradition of solving the dispute with the neighbouring nation through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue, the statement said.

"In future as well, diplomatic initiative and mutual discourse will be utilised while solving any dispute," it said.

The Home Ministry will take action to control the activities targeted against the friendly neighbouring nation and will punish those who involve themselves in such unlawful activities, it warned.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Byas rural municipality in Darchula district, is stated to have jumped into the river from the carriage of the tuin (a makeshift ropeway with a box attached for seating) he was clinging to after he saw an approaching patrol of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials in India said the man was crossing over to the Indian side "illegally" using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in Uttarakhand''s Pithoragarh district.

A Nepalese committee investigating the death of Dhami has concluded that the incident occurred in the presence of Indian security personnel.

