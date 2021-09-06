STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Our position on Afghanistan 'very close' to India: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev

Kudashev even expressed concern over the possible resurrection of terrorism and said that its best to prevent these threats.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev

Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said that Moscow's position on Afghanistan is "very close" to that of New Delhi and both the countries want Afghan-owned and Afghan build government.

"What is it the two of us need in Afghanistan is security, predictability, and inclusive government, which will satisfy the needs of the Afghan people. Afghan-owned and Afghan build government. That's the basics of the Indian position, (which is) very close to us," Kudashev told ANI.

Ambassador Kudashev even expressed concern over the possible resurrection of terrorism and said that its best to prevent these threats. "Whether we are concerned with the promise of the resurrection of terrorism? Yes, we are, same as you do. What is that we could do? We could face this threat and make our best to prevent the situation in and around Afghanistan," he added.

On the question of recognition of Taliban, the Russian envoy said, "Recognition (of government in Afghanistan) is too early to say. Is any govt or any governing structure officially available in Kabul now? Not yet. It is admitted by Afghans themselves. After decades of war, it hasn't come as a surprise to us."

Over the ongoing situation in the country, the envoy said that Afghanistan and people in the country need time to introspect. "Give them some time & a ray of hope. It's early to say if there is complete understanding. Let us bring them on board and talk to them and bring our ideas closer to them..I'm optimistic about it," he said.

On Monday, the Taliban said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces immediately rejected the claim, saying that their leader Ahmad Massoud will soon make a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikolay Kudashev Russia Afghanistan Afghan crisis Taliban India Russia ties
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp