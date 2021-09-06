Our position on Afghanistan 'very close' to India: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said that Moscow's position on Afghanistan is "very close" to that of New Delhi and both the countries want Afghan-owned and Afghan build government.

"What is it the two of us need in Afghanistan is security, predictability, and inclusive government, which will satisfy the needs of the Afghan people. Afghan-owned and Afghan build government. That's the basics of the Indian position, (which is) very close to us," Kudashev told ANI.

Ambassador Kudashev even expressed concern over the possible resurrection of terrorism and said that its best to prevent these threats. "Whether we are concerned with the promise of the resurrection of terrorism? Yes, we are, same as you do. What is that we could do? We could face this threat and make our best to prevent the situation in and around Afghanistan," he added.

On the question of recognition of Taliban, the Russian envoy said, "Recognition (of government in Afghanistan) is too early to say. Is any govt or any governing structure officially available in Kabul now? Not yet. It is admitted by Afghans themselves. After decades of war, it hasn't come as a surprise to us."

Over the ongoing situation in the country, the envoy said that Afghanistan and people in the country need time to introspect. "Give them some time & a ray of hope. It's early to say if there is complete understanding. Let us bring them on board and talk to them and bring our ideas closer to them..I'm optimistic about it," he said.

On Monday, the Taliban said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces immediately rejected the claim, saying that their leader Ahmad Massoud will soon make a statement.