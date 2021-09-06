STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate alongside new regime

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that any insurgency against their rule would be 'hit hard', after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

Published: 06th September 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday called on former members of the Afghan forces to integrate with the new hardline rulers. "The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul.

The spokesman added that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance. "The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Mujahid said.

Three weeks after seizing power but with no government so far announced, the spokesman said an "interim" system would first be announced to allow for changes. "Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues. We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved," he said.

Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
