Ex-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'
In a statement on Twitter, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.
Published: 08th September 2021 07:19 PM | Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:19 PM | A+A A-
KABUL: Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because "I could not make it end differently".
In a statement on Twitter, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.