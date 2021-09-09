STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan's acting PM Mohammad Hasan Akhund appeals to past govt officials to return; assures 'full protection'

We are faced with the huge task of rebuilding and reconstruction of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the acting PM said.

Published: 09th September 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

FILE | Mullah Mohammad Hasan with .N. High Commissioner for Refugees Ruud Lubbers in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 May 2001. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR/KABUL: Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund has appealed to former officials of past governments to return to the country and assured them "full protection", saying the period of bloodbath is over and they face a humongous task to rebuild the war-ravaged nation.

"We paid a heavy price for seeing this historic moment in Afghanistan," Mullah Hasan said on Wednesday, a day after the hardline Islamic insurgents unveiled an interim Cabinet after seizing power in Kabul.

"We appeal to the officials of past governments to return to their country as we will give them full protection of their lives.

We are faced with the huge task of rebuilding and reconstruction of war-ravaged Afghanistan," he said.

He said that the period of bloodbath was over in Afghanistan and reiterated the Taliban's promise of amnesty for anyone who has worked alongside the previous governments following the US–led invasion in 2001, Al-Jazeera news channel reported.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

The interim Cabinet is consists of high-profile members of the insurgent group.

Citing a Taliban spokesman, TOLO news reported that the new government will be led by the insurgent group's chief Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The spokesman did not disclose Mullah Hibatullah's designation in the interim government or his role in the state affairs.

At least 14 members of the Taliban's interim government are on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Hasan and his both deputies.

Specially designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani, who carries a reward of USD 10 million US bounty on his head, is the acting interior minister.

The 33-member interim Cabinet includes four of the five leaders known as the "Taliban Five" who were once held at the Guantanamo Bay prison.

The Afghan Cabinet members are expected to take oath on September 11, the day marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

However, the Taliban leaders said it is not final.

Meanwhile, former Afghan prime minister and Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has announced unconditional support to the interim government of Afghanistan led by the Taliban.

Citing former officials of the Taliban, Khaama news said that they believe that the interim cabinet will last for six months and then the official cabinet will be announced.

It also said that the Taliban officials and technical teams from Qatar and Turkey are busy working in Hamid Karzai International Airport and the airport will be fully ready for international flights in the next three days.

PTI AYZ RS ZH AKJ ZH ZH 09091557 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Hasan Akhund Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp