Australian ministers Marise Payne, Peter Dutton arrive in India for '2+2' ministerial dialogue

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australian ministers Marise Payne and Peter Dutton arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the '2+2' ministerial dialogue between India and Australia.

"Australian FM @MarisePayne & Defence Minister @PeterDutton_MP arrive in Delhi for the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh will lead the Indian side for this Dialogue tomorrow. A milestone in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs on Twitter.

Both ministers will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. They will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains.

The Australian ministers will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Shastri Bhawan here.

Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that the ministers will be visiting India, Indonesia, South Korea and the United States.This visit is aimed at advancing Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.