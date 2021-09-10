'Businesslike and professional': White house on Taliban amid increasing criticisms at US

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Taliban have been businesslike and professional in their facilitating the departure of American citizens and others from Afghanistan, the White House said on Thursday as a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul landed in Doha.

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA. They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step," Emily Horne, Spokesperson of the National Security Council, the White House said.

She said that the US government facilitated the departure of US citizens and lawful permanent residents on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"We can confirm that flight has safely landed in Qatar. We are deeply grateful to the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating operations at HKIA and helping to ensure the safety of these charter flights," she said.

"We have been working intensely across the US government to ensure the accuracy of the manifest and the safe departure and transit of the aircraft, and today's safe flight is the result of careful and hard diplomacy and engagement," she added.

The US, she said, will continue these efforts to facilitate the safe and orderly travel of American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans who worked for the US and wish to leave Afghanistan.

"Because there is an ongoing terrorist threat to operations of this nature, we will not be sharing details of these efforts before people are safely out of the country," she noted.

So far, the US has brought more than 6,000 American citizens and lawful permanent residents home to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome thus far.

ALSO READ | Afghan's neighbours issue joint statement after meeting; urge Taliban to form inclusive govt

"As President Biden has said, if you are an American citizen who wants to leave Afghanistan, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out," she said.

The US is not in a rush to recognise the new Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan but was engaged with the people who are now overseeing and controlling the country to get the American citizens out of the strife-torn nation, according to a top White House official.

The Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the hardline Islamist group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

Responding to a spate of questions on the interim Cabinet announced by the Taliban, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that the US was not rushing to recognise the new regime in Kabul.

"No one in this administration, not the President nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community. They have not earned that in any way, and we have never assessed that. This is a caretaker cabinet that does include four former imprisoned Taliban fighters," Psaki said.

The Joe Biden administration has not validated that, she said.

"We have not conveyed we're going to recognise it and nor are we rushing to recognition. There's a lot they have to do before that. What we are working to do is to engage with them because they oversee and control Afghanistan right now to get American citizens, legal permanent residents, Special Immigration Visa (SPV)applicants out of Afghanistan," Psaki said.

ALSO READ | Taliban ban sports for women, say 'face and body will not be covered': Report

"We have to engage with them," she said.

"But to engage with them -- their new acting interior minister is a Haqqani Network terrorist. He's wanted for a bombing that killed six people, including an American. He's believed to have participated in cross-border attacks against US troops. There's a USD 10-million bounty on his head. Why are we engaging?" she asked.

Taliban's hardline interim government includes specially designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani as the acting interior minister.

"Should we not talk to the people who are overseeing Afghanistan and just leave it and not get the rest of the American citizens out?" the White House Press Secretary asked.

The international community, she reiterated, is watching.

"The United States is watching. It's whether they let people depart the country who want to depart, whether they treat women across the country as they have committed to treat them and how they behave and operate. And, therefore, we're not moving toward recognition," she insisted.

"At the same time, we're dealing with a reality world here where we have to engage in order to get American citizens and others out of the country," she said.

Meanwhile, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul-led committee of Republicans, in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urged her to continue US sanctions against the Taliban.

"With the withdrawal of all US military forces and diplomatic personnel having been completed while Americans and thousands of our Afghan allies remain trapped on the ground, the Taliban holds all the cards. Despite the public statements that have been made, we urge you and the rest of the Biden Administration to maintain a very healthy dose of skepticism about what the Taliban's intentions and abilities are," they said.

"With the Taliban's capture of Kabul, their continued ties to Al-Qaeda and track record of horrific governance have become even more concerning. We must maintain what leverage this administration has left to not only secure the evacuation of our citizens, allies, and Afghan partners from the clutches of a terrorist group, but to prevent another atrocity on American shores like the tragic attacks on 9/11," the Republican lawmakers said.

ALSO READ | No right to dissent in Afghanistan? Taliban decree end to unapproved demonstrations

"We believe it necessary for the Treasury Department to maintain and potentially expand its current sanctions efforts targeting Taliban forces, leaders, and the third-party entities that fund them. It is imperative that no sanctions against the Taliban are lifted to ensure our national security and the security of our citizens and partners is protected," they said.

Congressmen Carlos Gimenez and Ted Budd have introduced Prohibiting Assistance to the Taliban Act to prohibit American taxpayer dollars from being sent to the Taliban in the form of foreign aid or economic assistance.

"The same Taliban government that gives aid and comfort to Al-Qaeda terrorists should not receive a single cent from hardworking American taxpayers. I'd like to thank Rep. Gimenez for leading this important legislation," Budd said.

Congressman Joe Wilson said that composition of the proposed "Taliban terrorist government confirms a return to total subjugation of women and an invigorated conspiracy to attack Americans abandoned by US President Joe Biden in Afghanistan while coordinating suicide bombers across America".

"It is gruesome that Biden is not capable of responding when attacks occur and he and (Vice President) Kamala Harris must resign to protect American families," he said.

Top Republican Senators on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden for his policy on Afghanistan and said that this has made the country less secure and empowered foes like China.

"It has long been the policy of the United States to not differentiate between evil terrorists, and the governments who support and harbor them. Under the failed leadership of President Joe Biden, that is no longer the case," Senator Rick Scott said.

This week, even after the Taliban announced the appointment of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network and a known terrorist who is wanted by the FBI for the murder of American citizens, the Biden administration continued its shameful Taliban appeasement, he rued.

"Even as Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan behind enemy lines, Joe Biden is turning a blind eye while the Taliban show us who they truly are -- an evil murderous gang of terrorists. Of course, as Biden shows unprecedented weakness, our enemies, like Communist China are stepping in to take advantage," Scott alleged.

"Every day he continues to show he is shockingly unfit to lead America as commander in chief. There is no question that Joe Biden's misguided decisions and flawed leadership have made the world a more dangerous place. His latest appeasement of terrorists is nothing short of un-American and woefully beneath the office and values he is sworn to uphold," he said.

"If you had any doubt of how ill-advised the Biden Administration decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was, all doubt should now be removed by the lineup of thugs and butchers who now form the interim government of Afghanistan," said Senator Lindsey Graham.

ALSO READ | At least 14 members of Taliban's government on UNSC's terrorism blacklist

"What could possibly go wrong with this cast of characters? The leader of the Interior Ministry, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has a USD10 million dollar bounty on his head offered by the US government because he's a terrorist," he said.

"If you're a radical Islamic sympathizer, this is an all-star lineup. If you believe in human decency, particularly for women, it is a nightmare. I will oppose any and all efforts by the Biden Administration to legitimize the Afghan Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They are a terrorist organization. Any country who provides them legitimacy is setting in motion a reign of terror for the people of Afghanistan and the spread of the terror threat throughout the world," Graham said.

In a separate statement, Graham and Congressman Mike Waltz welcomed the news that 113 Americans, US permanent residents, and other western passport holders were allowed to leave Afghanistan and travel to Qatar.

"The fact remains, it was inexcusable that the Biden Administration allowed a terrorist regime to dictate the terms of allowing Americans to leave on their own with their families. The United States does not take orders from terrorists," they said.

The two lawmakers said the Biden Administration must continue to force pressure on the Taliban to allow the safe passage of Americans, lawful permanent residents, and their families to leave Afghanistan.

"Any agreement to allow safe passage should not be paired with the promises of US aid, dropping of terrorists from US or other sanctions lists, or the release of frozen financial assets. That would, in effect, be a ransom. It is clear to both of us that the Taliban are seeking to hold family members of American visa holders hostage to gain leverage over the United States," they said.

"Additionally, we call on the Biden Administration to demand the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs who has been held hostage for over a year by the Haqqani Network, the leader of which was just appointed to the Taliban cabinet. It is inexcusable that his release was not secured prior to the full withdrawal of American military forces and diplomats," the lawmakers said.