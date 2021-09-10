STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US shootings: Ohio Air Force base on lockdown; multiple people killed in southern Illinois

The shooting victims included a man and a woman but police did not immediately release an exact number of victims, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Published: 10th September 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drivers are stopped at an entrance to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE: Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.

Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 pm shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds.

A media briefing was expected.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building.

Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The airbase said it would provide more information when it's available.

Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and at least three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.

The shooting victims included a man and a woman but police did not immediately release an exact number of victims, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said "multiple people" were shot.

The shooting occurred outside the East Side Meat Market, Perry said.

Illinois State Police said Thursday night the scene was "still active."

The shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, the station said.

Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area, KMOV-TV reported.

East St. Louis is located about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) east of St.Louis, Missouri.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the shooting, the St.

Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

MetroLink was warning of delays of an hour or more in that area.

Passengers were being transported by bus shuttles around the two affected stations, said Patti Beck, a communications official with Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink.

No further information was immediately available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ohio Air Force base US Shootings
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp