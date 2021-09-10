US shootings: Ohio Air Force base on lockdown; multiple people killed in southern Illinois

By PTI

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE: Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.

Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 pm shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds.

A media briefing was expected.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building.

Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The airbase said it would provide more information when it's available.

Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and at least three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.

The shooting victims included a man and a woman but police did not immediately release an exact number of victims, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said "multiple people" were shot.

The shooting occurred outside the East Side Meat Market, Perry said.

Illinois State Police said Thursday night the scene was "still active."

The shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, the station said.

Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area, KMOV-TV reported.

East St. Louis is located about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) east of St.Louis, Missouri.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the shooting, the St.

Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

MetroLink was warning of delays of an hour or more in that area.

Passengers were being transported by bus shuttles around the two affected stations, said Patti Beck, a communications official with Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink.

No further information was immediately available.