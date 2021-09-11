STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 years of 9/11: Former US president Barack Obama lauds heroes

He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people.

Published: 11th September 2021

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama has lauded the heroes of 9/11 - and of the years since - in a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

"One thing that became clear on 9/11 - and has been clear ever since - is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right," said Obama, who was US President from 2009 to 2017.

He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people. He singled out firefighters who ran up the stairs as others were running down, passengers who stormed the cockpit of their plane and volunteers who came forward across the country in the days that followed.

"Over the last 20 years, we've seen the same courage and selflessness on display again and again. We saw it a decade ago when, after years of persistence, our military brought justice to Osama bin Laden. And we’re seeing it today - in the doctors and nurses, bone tired, doing what they can to save lives; the servicemembers, some of whom weren’t even born 20 years ago, putting themselves at risk to save Americans and help refugees find a better life; the first responders battling roaring fires and rising waters to bring families to safety," Obama said.

