COVID-19: Pakistan to vaccinate children above 15 with Pfizer

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced that children above 15 years will be vaccinated with Pfizer jabs even as the country reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,201,367.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the top anti-coronavirus body, said after a meeting that those between the age of 15 and 18 will be administered Pfizer jabs.

Mobile vaccination teams will go to schools and colleges to vaccinate students of this age group.

Last month, the age for vaccination was lowered from 18 to 17 in order to give jabs to students but it has been further decreased so that more students should be vaccinated.

NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that Pakistan was committed to vaccinate about 70 million people by the end of this year.

So far, more than 21.6 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 50.8 million partially jabbed.

Meanwhile, 82 more people died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 26,662.

So far, 1,082,988 people have recovered while the latest positivity rate was 5.51 per cent.

