Five killed, three injured in violence over camp passage dispute in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The incident happened on Friday evening in Ghamkol temporary camp of Kohat district when argument broke out between the families of two cousin brothers over the passage of the camp.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:34 PM

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least five persons of the same family, including a woman, were killed and three others injured after an argument over a dispute related to a passage in a camp turned violent in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in Ghamkol temporary camp of Kohat district when argument broke out between the families of two cousin brothers over the passage of the camp. "The heated argument turned violent and one of the cousin brother opened fire on the family members of the other killing five and injuring three others," police said.

The dead included two real brothers and their sons. Police said that a member of the affected family informed that many reconciliation was tried between the two families to settle the dispute, however, none was ready to withdraw their claim over the passage.

TAGS
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghamkol temporary camp Pakistan camp fight Pakistan camp violence
