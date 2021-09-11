STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India's role as regional ally can have positive impact in Afghanistan: US State Department

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar reiterated US President Joe Biden's message that the war in Afghanistan had achieved its central mission to eliminate the Al Qaeda terror network.

Published: 11th September 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

LONDON: India as a key regional player and ally of the US and its history of investments in Afghanistan could have a positive impact on the future of the country now under Taliban control, a US State Department spokesperson has said here.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks this week, Zed Tarar reiterated US President Joe Biden's message that the war in Afghanistan had achieved its central mission to eliminate the Al Qaeda terror network - behind the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Now, the focus is on working with "like-minded partners and democracies", such as India, to look towards the next chapter of supporting the people of Afghanistan.

"India being a regional ally has a role to play; and the humanitarian role and previous investment role is one that could have a positive impact on the future of Afghanistan. India as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has a role to play. We are in close consultations in New York, New Delhi and Washington with India on this issue," said Tarar, the London-based Hindu/Urdu spokesperson for the US State Department.

The US forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline, at the end of an "unprecedented airlift" to evacuate over 100,000 people by air from the Afghan capital Kabul. On some of the international voices questioning the timing and manner of the withdrawal, Tarar was categorical that it was time for the US to end the war.

"I think what we have to be clear on is that the United States had an objective in Afghanistan and that was to eliminate Al Qaeda. We've completed that objective as of many years ago. We've also trained hundreds of thousands of Afghan forces over the last 20 years at a cost of over a trillion dollars. This was the time now to end the war in Afghanistan and remove US and allied forces from the country," he said.

"As President Biden has said, there was never going to be a perfect time to do this. We were never going to have perfect conditions on the ground," he said, adding that the US President was determined not to hand over the war to the next incumbent in the White House.

On the question of having to work with the Taliban in the future, the official said it was still early days as the US wants the Taliban to live up to its promises, also flagging the group's designation as a terror outfit under US law.

"At this time, it is very early days to say one way or the other whether we can or cannot work with the Taliban. We will have to see over time. Our interests align on the ISIS-K [terror group] issue, whether we can work together or not, is hard to say. I have to also point out that the Taliban are a designated terrorist group under US laws and the State Department executive branch will follow all federal regulations in dealing with the Taliban," he said.

With reference to the other player in the region, Pakistan, the US official noted that the country has a role to play in "promoting a stable, secure Afghanistan". "We understand Pakistanis have said quite clearly that they want to see a peaceful Afghanistan, in which human rights are respected, and we hope that continues to be the position," he said.

Asked about the wider terror threat in the region and fears that the troop withdrawal has made the region more volatile, he reiterated that the US reserves the right to take any further action necessary against international terrorism.

However, the focus must now also be on the terror threats of the next decade and beyond.

Tarar said: "The United States takes the threat from international terror very seriously and we reserve the right to retaliate against and dismantle terrorist networks wherever we find them. The truth is, at this point, the new threat that we face is not emanating from Afghanistan but from Africa. The threats we are monitoring are not 2001 threats but today's threats, in 2021. And, we are also looking at what the next 10 years of threats would be. To only look at Afghanistan and ignore the rest of the world is a mistake."

In this context, he flagged the Islamic State (ISIS) network in the Sahel region of Africa as the "Number One threat" being closely monitored by the US and its G7 partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zed Tarar US State Department Afghanistan Afghan crisis Taliban US India ties
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp