Pakistan International Airlines to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30.

Published: 11th September 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan airlines

Representational image of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial plane... is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP. Khan said the service would depend on demand. "We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging... from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists," he said.

In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation. An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

