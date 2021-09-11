STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Yacht seized off southern England coast with two tonnes of cocaine worth USD 221 million

British authorities said they arrested six people on Thursday evening after discovering the drugs on a Jamaican-flagged yacht sailing from the Caribbean.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

The cocaine seized by UK's National Crime Agency from a yatch

The cocaine seized by UK's National Crime Agency from a yatch. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By AFP

LONDON: UK authorities have seized over 2 tonnes of cocaine in a raid on a luxury yacht off the coast of southern England, the National Crime Agency said on Saturday.

British authorities said they arrested six people on Thursday evening after discovering the drugs with an estimated street value of EUR 160 million (USD 221 million) on a Jamaican-flagged yacht sailing from the Caribbean. 

One British man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking along with five Nicaraguans. The NCA released photographs of the drugs stored in black waterproof bags in the lounge of the docked Kahu yacht. "There's no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK," said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

He said that the seizure "will smash a hole in the OCG's (organised criminal gang's) plans and ability to operate".

The NCA said it intercepted the yacht when it was 80 miles (130 kilemetres) off the coast of the port of Plymouth after receiving evidence gleaned from a sting operation by the Australian Federal Police, who participated in the raid.

This summer the Australian police and the FBI revealed they had carried out a sensational operation persuading criminal networks to use supposedly encrypted phones called ANOM that were in fact copying messages to the law enforcement authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Crime Agency Southern England England drugs England drugs seizure
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp