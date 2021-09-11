Yacht seized off southern England coast with two tonnes of cocaine worth USD 221 million

By AFP

LONDON: UK authorities have seized over 2 tonnes of cocaine in a raid on a luxury yacht off the coast of southern England, the National Crime Agency said on Saturday.

British authorities said they arrested six people on Thursday evening after discovering the drugs with an estimated street value of EUR 160 million (USD 221 million) on a Jamaican-flagged yacht sailing from the Caribbean.

Six men arrested and more than 2 tonnes of cocaine worth £160m seized after swoop on luxury yacht in an NCA-led operation supported by @AusFedPolice and Border Force @ukhomeoffice



One British man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking along with five Nicaraguans. The NCA released photographs of the drugs stored in black waterproof bags in the lounge of the docked Kahu yacht. "There's no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK," said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

He said that the seizure "will smash a hole in the OCG's (organised criminal gang's) plans and ability to operate".

The NCA said it intercepted the yacht when it was 80 miles (130 kilemetres) off the coast of the port of Plymouth after receiving evidence gleaned from a sting operation by the Australian Federal Police, who participated in the raid.

This summer the Australian police and the FBI revealed they had carried out a sensational operation persuading criminal networks to use supposedly encrypted phones called ANOM that were in fact copying messages to the law enforcement authorities.