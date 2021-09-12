STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan passes 50 per cent COVID vaccination rate, may ease curbs in November

Japan's vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 12:19 PM

A couple wearing face masks walk through a path lined with restaurants during lunch time in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan's government says more than 50 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told NHK public television's weekly talk show Sunday that about 60 per cent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.

The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.

The progress of vaccinations has helped reduce serious cases and deaths among older people, but infections from virus variants spread explosively in August among younger generations still largely unvaccinated, severely straining health care systems.

Japan last Friday extended the ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until September 30.

It had been scheduled to end Sunday.

The measures focus on requests for eateries to close early and not serve alcohol.

Japan has done much better than other developed countries in curbing illnesses and deaths without a lockdown.

It has counted more than 1.65 million cases and 16,700 deaths.

