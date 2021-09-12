STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

On 9/11, US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez says New York gave her strength

She has seen movies about 9/11 and asked her parents, who live with her in Florida after the family moved from Canada, to tell her more.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts while answering questions after losing to Emma Raducanu, of Britain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her.

They had wildly supported her across two memorable weeks of tennis, a time she had called "magical."

And when it was over, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Fernandez needed them to know that New York's strength had made her stronger.

So when it appeared her interview on the court was complete after her 6-4, 6-3 loss to Emma Raducanu on Saturday in the US. Open women's final, Fernandez took the microphone back for another comment, telling the fans she wanted to be resilient like the city.

"Just having them here, happy, lively, just going back to the way they were, having my back during these tough moments, has made me stronger and has made me believe in myself a lot more," Fernandez said later.

Fernandez turned 19 this week, born just shy of a year after the 2001 attacks.

She has seen movies about 9/11 and asked her parents, who live with her in Florida after the family moved from Canada, to tell her more.

"Obviously, I don't know much about what really happened," Fernandez said.

"But with the few information that I do have, I know that New York has suffered a lot the past years when it did happen. I just wanted to let them know that they're so strong, they're so resilient. They're just incredible."

And they loved watching Fernandez.

Her big left-handed strokes had often been matched by a smile just as big during her run of upsets.

She would wave her arms to encourage the fans, who couldn't attend the tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, to cheer louder, which she said was uncharacteristic of the way she had always played before.

"Usually when I was younger, I'd try to be as calm as possible, just like (Roger) Federer," Fernandez said.

"I'm glad that I've discovered that of myself, that I play a lot better when I'm more, not motivated, but when I'm more outgoing and when I'm using the crowd to my advantage."

That helped the 73rd-ranked Fernandez knock off defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Then it was Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka, giving her three victories over top-five opponents.

But all those matches went three sets and may have left Fernandez lacking the energy to mount another comeback against Raducanu, who won every match in straight sets.

Fernandez spent five more hours on the court in the tournament.

She tried, tough.

Down 5-2 in the second set, Fernandez saved a couple match points and then held a couple break points in the next game before Raducanu finished her off.

"Of course Leylah is always going to play great tennis and always going to fight," Raducanu said.

"That's just the competitor that she is."

It wasn't good enough, but Fernandez stuck to her previous description of her time in New York.

"Yes," she said, "it's definitely magical."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leylah Fernandez 9/11 US Open
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp