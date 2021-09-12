STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's anti-graft body attaches assets of Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif's daughter, son-in-law

Presiding Judge Sajid Ali adjourned the hearing till September 23 and sought arguments on the acquittal applications filed by other suspects in the reference.

Pakistan opposition leader,PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan opposition leader,PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

LAHORE: Properties owned by the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's daughter Rabia and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf have been attached because they are absconders in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company reference, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has informed an accountability court.

According to Dawn, Senior Special Prosecutor Asadullah Malik submitted a report before the court along with details of the assets attached under Section 88 of CrPC. The assets included shares in M/s Ali and Fatima Developers Pvt Ltd, M/s Ali Processed Food Pvt Ltd, Madina Food Pvt Ltd, Ghausul Azam Developers and multiple floors in Ali Towers and Ali Trade Centre on MM Alam Road, Gulberg, Lahore.

Dawn further reported that the other suspects in the reference included former Saaf Pani Company chairman and former PML-N MPA Raja Qamarul Islam, former chief executive officer of the company Waseem Ajmal, Masood Akhtar, Waris Ali, Khalid Nadeem Bokhari, Azharuddin and Saleem Akhtar.

In the reference, the NAB has alleged that Islam, being chairman of the company, committed corruption in the award of contracts of 84 water filtration plants at higher prices.

It said the suspect got the contracts of 102 plants approved from the company's board of directors and forged the documents. The bureau accused Ajmal of violating procurement rules and permitting installation of the water plants in Dunyapur tehsil beyond the scope of the project, the Dawn.

Both Islam and Ajmal were arrested by the NAB in June 2018 and later released on bail granted by the Lahore High Court on January 30, 2019.

Islam claimed the NAB had arrested him a day after he was awarded a PML-N ticket for the 2018 election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the disgruntled party leader, from NA-59, Rawalpindi, it further reported.

