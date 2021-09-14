STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

GOP pushes unfounded fraud claims before California Governor recall vote

Larry Elder, one of the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace Newsom if the recall succeeds, has said he believes there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election.

Published: 14th September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

California Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles while speaking at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SACRAMENTO: California Republicans were trying to contain a fire of their own making a day before voting ends in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, persuading their voters to turn out Tuesday even as party leaders promoted unsubstantiated claims that the race was rigged or compromised by misconduct.

Larry Elder, one of the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace Newsom if the recall succeeds, has said he believes "there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election."

His campaign website has a link to a "Stop CA Fraud" website where people can report suspicious voting activity or sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate an election that isn't even over.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump, who has continued to promote falsehoods about his loss in the 2020 election, issued a statement saying, "Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn't rigged?" That messaging poses problems for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while also promoting a narrative that California's election security can't be trusted.

Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and the Republican National Committeewoman for California, said she made a video with her husband showing how they cast ballots by mail and urging everyone to do the same.

But Dhillon also said she could not say whether California's election will be safe and secure, detailing numerous problems that she said she and a team of attorneys monitoring the election have witnessed.

"There will be a lot of questions and potentially litigation after this election about this sloppy-at-best treatment of people's ballots and their right to vote," Dhillon said.

"I think people have to get out there and vote. We have to document problems, and we have to litigate those problems."

Much of the GOP criticism of California's elections has focused on the wide use of mail-in ballots, which have been automatically sent to all active registered voters for state elections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

An overwhelming majority of California voters cast ballots by mail even before the pandemic, and no widespread voter fraud issues have surfaced.

As of Saturday, 7.8 million ballots had been cast, or nearly 35 per cent of registered voters, according to Political Data Inc., a data firm that works with Democrats.

Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office, said voting by mail is "trusted, secure and safe."

"There are extensive protocols in place that ensure the security and verification of all returned vote by mail ballots," Sanchez said.

"The claims made disregard and misrepresent those safeguards. As a result, their messaging could be confusing to voters and discourage participation."

The GOP's predicament is similar to the one from last year's presidential election, when many in the party feared that Trump's claims about widespread fraud from an expansion of mail-in voting during the pandemic would backfire.

They were concerned his message would convince many Republicans to stay home.

In California, the GOP needs all the help it can get.

The party has just 24 per cent of registered voters, compared with 46.5 per cent for Democrats.

People registered to vote without a political party are roughly equal to registered Republicans, but typically align their votes with Democrats.

Republicans have not won a statewide office since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection to governor.

Dhillon pointed to an issue in Los Angeles over the weekend as one piece of evidence fueling voter distrust.

In the Woodland Hills neighbourhood, some people who showed up to vote were told they had already voted.

"Whether there is an innocent explanation for that or not, rumors spread like wildfires based on facts. Those facts are there are errors in voting in Los Angeles County. People see that online and decide it's not worth it to vote," Dhillon said.

The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office said the error was caused by some settings on computers used to check in voters before issuing ballots.

The office said those affected were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which act as placeholders until voter eligibility is determined.

Republican Party officials say they are working to have poll watchers in every county to monitor voting locations and county registrar's offices, where clerks will verify and count ballots.

The state GOP also is urging voters to report suspicious voting activity to the party.

The Elder campaign promoted fraud claims over the weekend, pointing to a website that urges people to sign a petition saying he's lost an election that isn't over yet.

"They are trying to throw battery acid on our Constitution, on our electoral norms," Newsom strategist Sean Clegg said.

Not all Republicans are embracing the claims.

John Cox, a businessman running to replace Newsom, said voter fraud concerns are "another distraction."

"Frankly, all this talk about the election not being valid is a cul de sac because it's going to result in some people deciding not to vote," Cox said as he campaigned Monday outside the Capitol.

Separate from the Republican claims, a group of election security and computer science experts have raised concerns about California's election system.

Their warning is rooted not in claims of widespread fraud, but public release of copies of an election management system that is similar to the one running elections in 40 of California's 58 counties.

The copies were released last month during an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year's election.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said concerns about election security are "inaccurate."

The state's chief elections official said California has "the strictest voting system testing, procedures for use and security requirements in the nation."

All votes, whether in person, by mail or drop box, will be cast on paper ballots that can be hand-counted afterward if there are questions about the tally in any county.

Part of the challenge for election officials is the vote counting and vote reporting process, which can lead to changes in results that appear to swing back and forth before final tallies are released.

In a state like California, where election officials can begin processing mailed ballots ahead of Election Day, the first batch of results often is from mail-in ballots.

Those are expected to slightly favor Democrats.

Then come results from in-person polling places on Election Day, which is when higher percentages of Republicans typically vote.

Finally, late-arriving mail ballots are counted and reported.

Ballots will be counted up to seven days after the election as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday.

Local elections officials are seeing increased activity from a group of election observers aligned with Republicans, said Donna Johnston, Sutter County registrar of voters and president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

Johnson said election officials welcome observers and the chance to explain procedures that ensure election security and integrity.

The increase in distrust, though, is "heartbreaking to us," she said.

"Election officials take it personally when somebody is just making unfounded accusations about what we do," Johnston said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gavin Newsom Larry Elder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp