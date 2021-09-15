Bengal conducive destination for Finnish business : Finland ambassador

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ambassador of Finland to India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde has said that West Bengal is a conducive destination for Finnish businesses and investments.

Finland is therefore looking forward to strengthen business and investments ties with West Bengal, she said at an interactive session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

"We are very much looking forward to strengthen our businesses and investment in West Bengal," she said. The envoy also said that India and Finland can collaborate in areas like digitalisation and sustainability to realise their commercial potential.

"Finland aims to become carbon neutral by 2035 and replace 50 per cent of the energy consumption by 2030 and we can jointly do it with India," the envoy stated.