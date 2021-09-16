STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Baby girl born to widow of US Marine killed in Kabul bombing

Several online fundraising efforts as of Wednesday had raised about $1 million for the baby's education and for her mother.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines is Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20. (Photo | AP)

In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines is Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE: The widow of a U.S. Marine killed in a bombing in Afghanistan in August has given birth to a baby girl.

Levi Rylee Rose McCollum was born early Monday at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, according to a Facebook post by the baby's grandmother, Jill Miller Crayton.

The 8-pound, 10-ounce (3.9-kilogram) girl was born in a “lightning quick” delivery and doing well, according to Crayton's Monday evening post.

Crayton is the mother of Jiennah Crayton, who is the widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Bondurant, Wyoming. McCollum was among 13 U.S. soldiers killed in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport.

Several online fundraising efforts as of Wednesday had raised about $1 million for the baby's education and for her mother.

McCollum grew up in western Wyoming's Jackson Hole area. Relatives said McCollum played with toy rifles as a toddler and was interested from an early age in becoming a soldier.

He was a high school wrestler known for working hard, even before Marine training.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Jackson, Wyoming, last Friday when McCollum's remains returned home from Afghanistan. Law enforcement saluted as the hearse passed.

McCollum was killed on his first deployment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rylee McCollum Kabul bombing
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp