In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of an Indian in Kabul

Reports said that a Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint in Kabul on Sept 14; Ministry of External Affairs say they are trying to confirm that part, too, as they monitor the situation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it is in touch with all concerned following reports that an Indian national has been kidnapped from Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.

"We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

When specifically asked, whether Arendeh is an Indian national, Bagchi said, "I am given to understand that he is an Indian citizen but we are also checking that part."

There was some confusion about whether Arendeh is an Indian national or an Afghan Hindu.

Reports said that Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Replying to another question, Bagchi said it is difficult to say about bringing back remaining Indians and some other Afghan nationals till flight services are resumed in the Kabul airport.

"Till operations at Kabul airport are not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back.

Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume.

Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people," he said.

He said that a majority of Indians in Afghanistan were evacuated but some were still in that country and New Delhi has been in touch with them.

Asked whether India was in touch with the Taliban after talks between Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the group's leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha recently, the MEA spokesperson said he was not aware of any such contact following the meeting.

