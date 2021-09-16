STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rights groups say EU fails Afghans fleeing Taliban

A total of 24 non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Red Cross, warned that 18 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, nearly half the population.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan. A month after the fall of Kabul, the question of how the world will get aid to citizens without enriching Afghanistan's Taliban rulers is haunting the country. The stakes have soared for Afghans, who along with the threat of famine and a collapsing health care system face a looming crisis as winter approaches.

Children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 13, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: Human rights and refugee groups appealed Thursday to the European Union to step up its help for people trying to flee Afghanistan, accusing the bloc of failing to do enough to assist those living in fear of Taliban rule.

More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in a chaotic exodus late last month after President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops would withdraw, and the Taliban seized control of strife-torn Afghanistan in just a few weeks. Thousands more Afghans want to leave.

In new figures released Thursday, the EU’s asylum agency said that asylum applications by Afghans numbered 7,300 in July – before the government fell – a 21% increase over June and the fifth consecutive monthly rise. Almost 1,200 were unaccompanied minors, EASO reported. More than half of asylum applications by Afghans in Europe are rejected.

“The EU should be sharing, rather than shirking, the responsibility to offer them protection,” the 24 non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International, Caritas Europa, the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam, and the Red Cross, said in a statement.

The groups warned that 18 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, nearly half the population. More than 630,000 people have been forced from their homes so far this year due to violence and drought.

There was no immediate reaction from the European Union.

Despite the rise in asylum applications, the EU faces no imminent challenge from the arrival of thousands of Afghan refugees, top European officials say. Most Afghans are sheltering in neighbouring Iran and Pakistan, and to a lesser extent in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some European governments from sounding the alarm amid deep concern of a repeat of events of 2015, when well over 1 million people entered Europe, most of them fleeing conflict in Syria, sparking one of the EU’s deepest political crises.

“We regret the misleading and alarmist rhetoric expressed by some European leaders in the past weeks,” the groups said. They said such talk “may raise barriers to refugees’ integration and inclusion in European societies” and that it could stoke “fears about a non-existent crisis at Europe’s borders.”

They called on the EU to set up safe pathways for Afghans in need of protection and the establishment of “an ambitious” resettlement program in Europe for people already sheltering in Iran and Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Aid to Afghanistan European Union EU aid to Afghanistan
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp