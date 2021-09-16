STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three dead, 60 injured after earthquake of magnitude six strikes China's Sichuan province

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

In this image made from video run by China's CCTV, people walk by damaged shophouses following an earthquake in Luxian County. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern Sichuan province on Thursday, leaving at least three persons dead and 60 others injured.

The earthquake struck at 4:33 am (local time) in Luxian county at a depth of 10 kilometres, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Three persons were killed and 60 others injured in the quake, the report said.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and nearly 3,000 people have been mobilised for rescue efforts.

Tents have been set up for the residents' temporary evacuation in a village of the county's Fuji township.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sichuan earthquake China Earthquake
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp