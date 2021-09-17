STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alaska seeing one of the sharpest COVID-19 surges in US

Health officials says hospitals are stressed, with staffing and capacity issues. The state health department reports 20% of patients hospitalized in Alaska have COVID-19.

Front-line caregivers wait in line to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JUNEAU: Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in COVID-19 in the country.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing.

Health officials says hospitals are stressed, with staffing and capacity issues. The state health department reports 20% of patients hospitalized in Alaska have COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau announced Thursday that as a condition of employment, staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15.

