STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

Parents have again welcomed the new limits. They previously also lauded restrictions that banned children from gaming overnight and limited game time to 90 minutes on weekdays.

Published: 17th September 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

A child wearing a face mask plays game on a smartphone next to his relative in Beijing

A child wearing a face mask plays game on a smartphone next to his relative in Beijing (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children.

China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It enables holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof, effectively giving the public the power to police gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase.

This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of online games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. An earlier limit allowed 90 minutes on most days.

Other online platforms exist in China for consumer complaints or the reporting of “illegal and harmful” activities online. But it's rare for such a site to focus on specific restrictions within an industry.

Parents have again welcomed the new limits. They previously also lauded restrictions that banned children from gaming overnight and limited game time to 90 minutes on weekdays.

Regulators say that gaming companies are responsible for enforcing these restrictions via real-name registration systems, which would enable them to limit game time for minors and the amount of money they can spend in these games.

Regulators summoned gaming firms earlier this month and urged them to safeguard children’s mental and physical health.

The companies were ordered to clean up their game content and ensure it is free of “wrong” values such as violence.

Chinese authorities are seeking to curb influences deemed “unhealthy” for young people, including online gaming and “irrational” celebrity fan culture.

The campaign is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's push for “national rejuvenation” for a healthier, more powerful nation. The campaign expands government influence over many aspects of life, from the economy and technology to culture, education, religion and society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China gaming rules
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp