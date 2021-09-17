STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hungary accuses EU of blocking Covid funds over LGBTQ policy row

EU is responsible for paying out the bloc's 800-billion-euro ($950 billion) pandemic recovery fund but has yet to give Hungary the greenlight for its 7.2 billion euro plan.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban (File | AP)

By AFP

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the EU Friday of not approving his government's post-coronavirus recovery spending plan due to a row over LGBTQ rights.

The European Commission is responsible for paying out the bloc's 800-billion-euro ($950 billion) pandemic recovery fund but has yet to give Hungary the greenlight for its 7.2 billion euro plan.

"Reconstruction funds are loans that Brussels does not want to give us now because of the debate around LGBTQ policy," Orban said in an interview on state media.

While 16 member states' spending plans have been definitively approved, evaluations are continuing on seven, including Hungary and Poland who are at loggerheads with Brussels over their LGBTQ issues and the rule of law. 

Tensions between Hungary and its EU partners boiled over in June over a controversial anti-LGBTQ law adopted by the Hungarian parliament, which critics say equates paedophilia to homosexuality.

The EU insists that its appraisal of the recovery plan does not involve the LGBTQ law and that the delay is due to shortcomings by Hungary on anti-corruption commitments and guarantees on the independence of the courts.

In July, the EU executive prolonged the assessment period of Hungary's plan to the end of September, prompting Orban to say that Budapest would look to raise funds from its own budget and market financing until the deadlock was resolved.

Earlier this week Hungary's government debt management agency (AKK) raised approximately 4.5 billion euros in global markets. 

Orban said Friday that the sale, Hungary's largest ever one-day new debt issuance, showed that the country was financially solid. 

He said that while "continuous challenges" can be expected from the EU, Hungary "will stand up for its sovereignty".

Despite the rifts with Brussels, Orban said that "we will be among the last ones in the EU, should it ever cease to exist". 

"The EU is important for us because it provides Hungary with a market," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viktor Orban LGBTQ rights Coronavirus COVID-19 European Commission
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp