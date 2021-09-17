STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mexican soldiers, police kill nine in shootout near US border

The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Mexican soldiers and police killed 9 suspected gunmen in shootouts near the U.S. border Thursday.

The state said that soldiers were called in for reinforcement and that they pursued and killed the attackers following a confrontation.

The state said that soldiers were called in for reinforcement and that they pursued and killed the attackers following a confrontation.

Of the two vehicles found at the scene, one was a truck fitted with homemade steel-plate armor. Such trucks, known as “monsters,” are often used by drug gangs in the region.

The state government said 10 weapons were found at the scene, including a .50-caliber sniper rifle.

